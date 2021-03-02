Mbappe has told PSG he wants to leave & his preference is Liverpool, claims Times journalist

Liverpool continue to be heavily linked with a move for Kylian Mbappe, despite the astronomical amount of money it would take to pull the deal off.

The latest nugget of info comes from Times journalist Duncan Castles, who has sensationally claimed the Frenchman has told PSG he wants to leave.

Furthermore, the reporter explained on the Transfer Window Podcast that Liverpool is the superstar’s preferred destination.

Castles clarified that playing in the Premier League is a dream of Mbappe’s – but so is La Liga, and moves to Real Madrid, Barcelona and even Manchester United could entice him.

MORE: When RedBird will acquire 10% of FSG and what it’ll mean to Liverpool

French outlet Le Parisien state PSG are desperate to agree on a new contract with the 22-year-old, but if the World Cup winner wants out only Man City, Juventus, Real Madrid and Liverpool are financially capable of pulling off the deal.

He’s an incredible footballer, it goes without saying, and the Frenchman rocking up at Anfield would send out a massive statement of intent to the rest of Europe.

But realistically – after FSG were evidently resistant to splash the cash for a much needed centre-half in January – it’s hard to imagine Liverpool stumping up the money required to sign the superstar, even if the idea is exciting.