Real Madrid want Mo Salah but can’t sign him for one big reason, says former club president

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is wanted by La Liga giants Real Madrid, according to former club president Ramon Calderon.

The Egyptian got fans talking earlier this year following an interview with Spanish outlet AS, in which he said both Barcelona and Los Blancos are ‘top clubs’ and he doesn’t know what the future holds.

Calderon has now confirmed Real Madrid are indeed interested in Salah, but explained Zinedine Zindane won’t be able to sign him any time soon for financial reasons.

“[Salah] is a great player and a goal-scorer. He helped Liverpool by giving his best, but I don’t think they will let him go,” he told ON Time Sports (via the Mail).

“It is expected that, if they were to think about it, they would only let him go for a lot of money. Salah is wanted, of course, by Real Madrid, but Liverpool would ask for a lot of money and, if that deal were to be completed, it would be crucial.

“Salah is a great player with fantastic potential, and any club wishes to acquire such talents, but for Real Madrid I do not think they have the financial means to sign Salah.”

Talk of Real Madrid’s apparent interest in Salah isn’t news to us, there has been chatter in the media for a while now, and the same could be said of Barcelona.

That aside, one slight problem Liverpool do have is that the Egyptian only has two years left on his current contract and that’ll come around before we know it.

That being said, the Reds are said to be ‘really calm’ about the situation, but Salah’s agent is keen to begin talks with the Premier League champions – both of those nuggets come from Fabrizio Romano.