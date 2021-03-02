(Video) “A legend…an icon”: Steven Gerrard pays tribute to Liverpool hero Ian St John

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has paid tribute to club legend Ian St John after the Scot sadly passed away last night.

The devastating news was confirmed by the Reds’ official site this morning, with a statement from Saint’s family asking for privacy during their difficult time.

Gerrard has described Ian as “a legend…an icon” in a Rangers press conference. Take a look at the video below (via Football Daily):

🗣"He is a legend and an icon" Rangers boss Steven Gerrard pays tribute to Liverpool legend Ian St John who has sadly passed away pic.twitter.com/zPRwDbKyp8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 2, 2021