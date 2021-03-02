(Video) Alphonso Davies livestream backfires when he asks if Andy Robertson is better than him

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies was left with egg on his face when he asked a fan in a livestream if he’s better than Andy Robertson.

The 20-year-old, accompanied by a friend, was talking to fans on what appears to be Omegle, a video chatting website on which users can be paired with random people online.

To be fair to the young lad, he took it rather well – but did seem a little offended by the “easy” comment. Check out the funny video of Davies below:

