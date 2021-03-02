(Video) Firmino shares clip of him & his wife absolutely buzzing after Liverpool win

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino thought he scored against Sheffield United on Sunday, before the strike was ruled as an owl goal for a heavy deflection.

That didn’t – nor should it, really – matter to the Brazilian, who took to social media to celebrate the result away at Bramall Lane.

In the clip below, which was taken from the striker’s Instagram account, you can see Firmino and his wife dancing around to some music the day after the game.

Take a look at the video* below:

He’s happy with his goal 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/EywjKRt73r — Tala 🐣 (@totamo11) March 1, 2021

*We simply have to address the elephant in the room: it looks like Firmino and his wife are in the front of a vehicle while recording this video, but it’s unclear if that’s actually the case, so we’re going to give them the benefit of the doubt and suggest they’re both sat in passenger seats.