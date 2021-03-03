Exclusive: Wijnaldum contract situation an error; Replacing Dutchman very difficult, says ex-LFC star

The Dutchman is out of contract in a few months’ time and it’s pretty clear he’ll be departing on a Bosman.

Enrique thinks the club should have handled the matter earlier and that any potential new midfielder has a huge task on his hand to fill Gini’s boots.

‘The problem with Gini is this is a player who can play holding midfield, no.8 – whenever he plays he does well. He never gets injured… He’s always available,’ he told us yesterday during a Zoom call.

‘He’s a player who’ll be missed. Even if we sign a very good midfielder, he has to come to Liverpool and adapt to the Liverpool way – because we play a special type of football that Klopp built – for years now…’

You can watch the full segment on video, below.

We’re resigned to losing Wijnaldum now – but won’t hold any grudges upon his exit. He’s been a wonderful servant and will remain a legend for his role in our glorious Champions League and Premier League triumphs.

