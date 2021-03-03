Gary Neville names Liverpool star as most underrated in the Premier League

Inviting fans to a Q&A on Twitter, Gary Neville responded to a question asking him who the most underrated player in the Premier League was with a Liverpool star’s name: Gini Wijnaldum.

The No.5’s contract at Anfield expires in the summer, with a number of elite sides thought to be eyeing the midfielder once he becomes a free agent.

Wijnaldum ( maybe spelt wrong ) https://t.co/AvJ2erhUb3 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 3, 2021

The Dutch international is one whose performances tend to go under the radar, even within his own fanbase, though Jurgen Klopp is always quick to insist upon his importance within the Reds’ squad.

There’s no denying that losing the former Newcastle man, even at the age of 30, would be a significant blow for the German.

With the club looking unlikely to have a considerable budget to work with in the summer, replacing Wijnaldum will be a big ask considering that the priority lies in other areas of the squad.

We at the EOTK would expect Liverpool to be paying close attention to the centre of defence, particularly given how injuries in this area have impacted our season.

Taking into account how reliable the Dutchman is, however, fitting perfectly within Klopp’s system in addition to rarely getting injured – a trait that’s proved particularly elusive for us this term – the recruitment team will have their hands full finding a suitable replacement.