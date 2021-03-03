Gary Neville predicts Trent will become ‘best English right-back ever’ if he can improve in one area

Responding to a Liverpool fan’s tweet, Gary Neville backed Trent Alexander-Arnold to become the “best English right-back ever” if the Academy graduate if he could improve his “positional work”.

The 22-year-old came under fire for his form in the first-half of the season, with Jurgen Klopp having previously explained that the youngster’s performances may have suffered as a result of his bout with COVID-19 in pre-season.

Fantastic player . If he can keep improving his positional work / body shape when the ball is on the opposite side and central he will be the best English Right back ever https://t.co/B2NcAGC0PE — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 3, 2021

Since the turn of the year, the fullback has begun to recover his form from the prior term that saw him lauded as one of the elite right-backs in Europe.

Given our No.66’s youth, it’s remarkable how harshly some have come down on the England international.

Combined with the return of key stars in the form of Diogo Jota, Fabinho and Naby Keita to the squad in the near future, an upturn in performances for the Englishman can only mean good things for Liverpool’s push for the top four spots.

An in-form Alexander-Arnold is certainly nothing to sniff at, and with the Reds struggling for creativity in the midfield, due in no small part to the placement of key midfielders in defence, it could provide exactly the injection of adrenaline our season needs.