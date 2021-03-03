Ibrahimovic makes LFC joke at opening night of festival: ‘There is Liverpool looking for defenders’

Zlatan Ibrahimovic took an opportunity to have a light-hearted pop at Liverpool during the opener for the Sanremo music festival, referencing the Reds’ ongoing injury crisis, as reported by Sempre Milan.

The Swede is currently one of the most decorated footballers in the sport and currently plies his trade for AC Milan in Italy.

“First of all, the Zlatan Festival will have 22 singers, eleven against eleven otherwise it is not regulated. I’ll sell ​​four since there are 27 singers in the competition, there is Liverpool looking for defenders, otherwise I’ll put them in the garden and let them work,” the Serie A star said.

Ibrahimovic is not one to shy away from controversy, nor from sharing exactly what he thinks with his global audience, having recently, and rather bizarrely, called out LeBron James for expressing a non-sporting opinion.

The 39-year-old’s jab at Liverpool’s defensive injury crisis, however, is hardly unexplored territory.

Having lost Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and our remaining back-up options (including converted midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho) to injury, Jurgen Klopp has had to navigate us through an immensely difficult season.

That being said, with the return of the Brazilian and Diogo Jota on the horizon, there would appear to be hope of a successful charge for the top four.