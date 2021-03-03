(Image) Liverpool training kit for second-half of 2021/22 season leaked online

Liverpool’s Nike training kit, which is set to be released in the second-half of the 2021/22 season, has been leaked online.

The mainly dark kit, featuring teal sleeves and beige detailing, follows a similar scheme to that favoured by the training kits for the first-half of next term.

It’s not a bad effort from Nike, if the leaked image is to be believed, though we’d have loved to see the green be a bit more dominant in the kit.

Hopefully, the involvement of green in the training kit suggests that the colour will feature within the actual match kits themselves, hearkening back to some classic jerseys for the Reds.

You can see the image below: