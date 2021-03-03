Kabak wants to play alongside Van Dijk after Virg gives Ozan high-line tips

Ozan Kabak has explained how Virgil van Dijk has helped him out already, despite the Dutchman being sidelined with the ACL injury which has decimated his season.

Kabak arrived on deadline day on loan from Schalke, but Liverpool have the option of making the deal permanent for £18m in the summer if we choose…

So far, the 20-year-old has made some mistakes but also showed plenty of promise – and we expect him to keep his spot in the side for the Chelsea game tomorrow evening.

Kabak would like to one day line up alongside van Dijk – but that likely depends on Liverpool activating our purchase option – given Virg is unlikely to feature this season.

“I have met with him. He is a really nice guy, a top person – like his talent! He gave me a lot of help and tips about football. Now he is in rehabilitation but I hope he will be back soon and he will help us on the pitch also,” he told the official website.

“I am looking forward to playing with him, of course, in the defence. He gave me some advice about how Liverpool plays in defence and how we have a high line, so he gave me some tips about how Liverpool play.

“It’s little things but of course it helps when you play, when you defend. He is such an experienced guy and his words are very valuable for me.”

It’ll be interesting to see what happens to the centre of our defence next season. Assuming van Dijk and Joe Gomez return to full fitness, along with Joel Matip, there’ll be a number of top players expecting minutes – especially if we enter the transfer market for another centre-back.

This is before mentioning Ben Davies, who arrived in January as well and has yet to play a single minute!