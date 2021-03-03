Klopp admits Fabinho in midfield ‘would be quite helpful’ ahead of Chelsea game

Jurgen Klopp has said Fabinho is an option for both central defence and holding midfield – admitting that it would be nice if Liverpool could field the Brazilian in his favoured anchorman position.

“Both is possible. It gives us options. If we can find a way to bring Fab in midfield, in some games it would be quite helpful,” he said.

“We will see. Both positions are intense. We haven’t had to rush him back. We don’t know if he will play or is only ready for the bench. We will see. If I’d made my decision already, I wouldn’t tell you. Let’s see.”

Fab has been back for five or six training sessions now and is definitely an option to start against Chelsea.

We reckon the smart money is on him playing in central defence alongside Ozan Kabak, meaning the same midfield that has started the past few games, Thiago, Gini Wijnaldum and Curtis Jones, could continue.

Watch the full presser below: