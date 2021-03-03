Liverpool fans totally split on whether Kabak or Phillips should partner Fabinho v Chelsea

Now, there’s a chance Jurgen Klopp starts Fabinho in holding midfield v Chelsea tomorrow evening, although this seems unlikely and we reckon the smart money is on the Brazilian coming back into the defence – where he’s basically played all season…

Based on this theory, we asked Liverpool fans on Twitter today about whether they’d like Fab to partner Nat Phillips or Ozan Kabak – and the results (at the time of writing) were startling.

After over 3,000 votes, the results are completely split – with Kabak on 50.1% and Phillips on 49.9%!

We’ve never seen a Twitter poll that close – ever – and it shows the decision is not an obvious one…

Phillips has been playing better than Kabak, but the Ozan needs a run in the team in order to improve – and the general feeling is he has a higher potential ceiling than Phillips – who is leaving in the summer on a free transfer…

We’d go with Phillips, just, but can see the arguments for both.

If Fab comes into the side at CB v Chelsea, who does he play alongside? — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 3, 2021