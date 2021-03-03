Liverpool ‘particularly interested’ in Erling Haaland alongside three PL giants, confirms Christian Falk

Liverpool are one of our four Premier League giants who are keen on Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

This is according to the trusted Christian Falk, a transfer expert and editor of Bild in Germany.

He tweeted the news today:

Yesterday, Jose Enrique told us Haaland would be his primary choice for the summer transfer window – and we wholeheartedly agree.

The Norwegian is already one of the world’s best strikers and his dynamism and finishing would improve our already terrific forward line.

There is perhaps too much pressure on Mo Salah to score goals though, and a player like Haaland would ease this burden – while allowing Roberto Firmino to come in and out of the side – rather than playing practically every minute.

Of course, with Chelsea and Manchester City keen, Haaland’s price-tag could be insane, and much depends on whether FSG are willing to back Jurgen Klopp accordingly or whether we’ll have to find bargains instead.