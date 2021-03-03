‘Match made in hell’ – Liverpool fans react to official appointments for Chelsea tie

A number of Liverpool fans have been left unimpressed by the officials announced for the Reds’ pivotal, top four clash with Chelsea tomorrow, as reported by Transfer Tavern.

The Premier League announced that Craig Pawson and Paul Tierney will be the referee and VAR official respectively for the fixture, a decision that prompted one Red to label it a ‘match made in hell’.

The 3 worst officials behind David Coote — The 1892 Reds Podcast (@1892RedsPodcast) March 2, 2021

Jurgen Klopp’s men have hardly enjoyed the best luck this term, with injuries crippling the side’s chances of a successful title defence.

Our run-ins with officials have hardly been any better, as countless VAR calls and refereeing decisions have inexplicably conspired to swing against us with suspicious consistency.

While we must constantly stress that injuries are not an excuse for our misfortune this season, the loss of our starting centre-back duo to long-term injuries – not to mention our backup options – is an unavoidable explanation for our current struggles.

When added to the fact that Liverpool are the hardest done by side in the league when it comes to VAR it’s not difficult to see why we’ve struggled to maintain our title-winning form.

With key stars gradually returning, however, the club stands a good chance of making the heralded top four spots this season.

You can catch more fan reaction below:

Thieves at work! — Syde A Attrakta (@attrakta) March 2, 2021

Why not allow the Manchester United backroom staff to officiate instead of these refs here? — Christian (@christian_kute) March 2, 2021

We have no choice but to accept them and let's hope we aren't talking about them during or after the game — Ahleem (@Ahleem66) March 2, 2021