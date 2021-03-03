New report claims knowledge of Gini Wijnaldum’s wage demands as agent pitches Dutchman to other clubs

Gini Wijnaldum’s agent is reportedly offering his client around to other clubs, pitching the Dutchman’s reported wage demands of €10m per season on a preferred four-year deal, according to FCInterNews.it.

The No.5 is yet to provide an answer in response to Liverpool’s latest offering of terms, despite his contract with the club drawing ever closer to an end.

Fabrizio Romano had reported that the 30-year-old would likely have an answer for the Reds in February, but we’ve yet to hear any update from the Dutch international’s camp.

The midfielder’s supposed wage demands would put him in the region of €190,000 a week; a considerable figure and one likely reflecting his perceived status.

Though Wijnaldum has, according to reports, expressed a preference to continue his Anfield stay, the clash between the player’s wage requirements and what Liverpool are prepared to offer appears to be at an unresolvable impasse.

While we’re hopeful that the lack of any official announcements from the club and player suggest that some agreement is in the works, we at the EOTK suspect that the former Newcastle man will seek pastures new come the season end.