(Photos) Liverpool training images suggest triple injury boost for Reds ahead of pivotal Chelsea clash

Liverpool could benefit from the return of three stars to the squad tomorrow, as the club prepare to host fellow top four contenders Chelsea at Anfield, with Diogo Jota, Fabinho, and Naby Keita pictured in team training.

Jurgen Klopp told journalists after the Reds 2-0 victory over Sheffield last weekend that Fabinho was looking certain to be available for Thursday, adding that he thought Jota would also be a potential for the tie.

With the latest training pictures released, the likelihood of all three being added to the matchday squad looks somewhat high in what will be a key fixture for the side’s hopes of retaining Champions League football next term.

There has been some debate over whether the Brazilian will be slotted back in his favoured midfield position, in order to add some balance to the middle of the park, though some suspect that Klopp will be inclined to shore up his defence with the No.3.

Having the likes of Jota and Keita back, however, will provide a much-needed shot of adrenaline to Liverpool’s attack, as we look to take the load off our much relied upon forward line.

