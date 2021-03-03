Potential Liverpool move for David Alaba still on the cards as Falk says Madrid ‘doesn’t offer enough’

Renowned Bundesliga journalist Christian Falk has kept the door open for Liverpool in announcing that Real Madrid haven’t secured David Alaba’s signature, with the defender’s wage demands yet to be met.

The Bayern Munich star is reportedly on the radar of a number of elite sides across Europe, including Jurgen Klopp’s.

TRUE ✅ @David_Alaba still hasn't signed a contract with a new Club. Real Madrid still doesn't offer enough. therefore there are talks with Paris and Premier League Clubs @SPORTBILD @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 3, 2021

With the Reds’ season derailed by injuries sustained in the centre of defence, the club is expected to focus much of its efforts in the upcoming transfer window on reinforcing the centre-back position.

The Austrian would be a perfect solution for Liverpool, considering the financial ramifications of COVID-19 and the defender’s expiring contract.

Signing Alaba on a free in the summer would be a massive coup for us, potentially surpassing the bargain deal arranged for Thiago Alcantara’s services last year.

Looking beyond the mouth-watering prospect of a partnership between the 28-year-old and Virgil van Dijk, it’s a move that would potentially also free up funds for a major signing elsewhere.

Considering the increasing likelihood of Gini Wijnaldum moving on this summer, not to mention Bobby Firmino’s suspected decline, there are areas that Liverpool could ideally strengthen ahead of the next season.