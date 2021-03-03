Premier League better than Bundesliga, says Liverpool signing

Liverpool’s January signing Ozan Kabak has explained the differences between the Premier League and the Bundesliga.

The Turk has become a starter in our depleted side and will likely keep his spot in the team for the visit of Chelsea to Anfield tomorrow evening.

Kabak is only 20-years-old, but is confident in his own ability and clearly has the potential to develop into a top central defender.

“The Premier League is a really, really high level,” he told the official website. “The Bundesliga was also a really high level, but I think the Premier League is more high-intensity and physical. In the last three games we could only take just one win, unfortunate things happened. But I think in the next games we will take some more wins.”

Kabak is composed, and keeps the line well, but he’s not extremely quick, which is one of the strengths of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez and enables Liverpool to pretty much sit on the halfway line when in possession and squeeze teams when out of it.

Nat Phillips is slow as well, so we’ve had to drop 10-yards, which has potentially had an effect on the side going forwards.

Still, we were decent last time out against Sheffield United and we hope to build on that performance v Chelsea.