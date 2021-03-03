(Video) Harvey Elliott will learn from big mistake for Blackburn last night

Every time we post a clip of Harvey Elliott’s brilliant season in the Championship, we’re showcasing a wonderful pass or a piece of skill – so the fact this is the first time he’s messed up is testament to the 17-year-old.

Last night, Elliott dawdled on the ball and perhaps was a little overconfident on his ability on it with Omar Richards pressing him – which led to Blackburn losing it and Reading taking the lead – which turned out to be the winner.

Elliott will be kicking himself, but literally every footballer has made mistakes and he’ll become a better player because of it.

We love his confidence on the ball and hope he doesn’t entirely curb his instincts as a result – we don’t think he will.

Elliott has 17 goal involvements in total this season – as many as Jack Grealish ever got in his best ever Championship season.

Not there…🤦 Omar Richards dispossesses Harvey Elliott on the edge of his own box and Reading lead! 📺 Watch Reading v Blackburn on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/LagJJTpp7D — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 2, 2021