(Video) Pearce says FSG model ‘has hurt Liverpool’; concerns Reds will have limited summer budget

James Pearce has suggested that Liverpool may have a limited transfer budget this summer due to the combination of the financial ramifications of COVID-19 and FSG’s business model.

As the renowned The Athletic journalist rightly pointed out, the owners’ current model means that the Reds have to be self-sufficient, which potentially will limit their transfer plans.

With it being uncertain whether the club can generate enough funds through player sales – a previously successful method utilised by the recruitment department – Jurgen Klopp may have to settle for a less active window than he’d have hoped for.

The priority this summer has been identified in the area of defence, though there is some concern that Bobby Firmino’s form warrants a greater focus on the forward line in the summer.

Add on Gini Wijnaldum’s potential departure for a free come the season end and Liverpool look to have a number of key areas in the squad in desperate need of a boost in the upcoming window.

A potential stake sale to RedBird could open up some doors for the club, though there has been no suggestion as of yet that the investment firm’s interest in FSG would spell good news for our business beyond the season.

