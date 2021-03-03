(Video) Steven Gerrard’s explicit confrontation with official; referee flashes card before sending Rangers boss to the stands

Steven Gerrard was caught on camera confronting referee John Beaton for what the Englishman perceived to have been a stonewall penalty for his Rangers side.

The former Liverpool captain’s frustrations appeared to be in reference to Max Stryjek’s challenge on star forward Alfredo Morelos, with the Colombian booked for simulation.

Our ex-No.8 was shown a yellow card after lambasting the official for the event, before being shown a subsequent red card to be sent to the stands.

Having looked back at the replay, it’s clear that there was contact to bring the striker to the turf, though played in real-time we could understand how a first-look at the offence might have gone unpunished.

You can watch the clip below, courtesy of Watch LFC:

Love it Stevie, love it. 👊 pic.twitter.com/XiDMpOIreU — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) March 3, 2021