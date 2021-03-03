(Video) Thiago talks about his ‘Boss webs there, lad’ in hilarious Scouse lesson

Thiago Alcantara is the latest Liverpool player to take part in a lockdown lesson, surprising schoolchildren with a Spanish lesson.

The tables were soon turned on the classy Spaniard who was tested on his knowledge of the Scouse dialect.

It’s fair to say that our No.6 was more than up for the challenge, though he jokingly exclaimed that “it’s more difficult [learning Scouse] than the Champions League”.

We’d wholeheartedly agree with the former Bayern star in looking forward to the eventual return of fans, however, when it is deemed safe to do so.

It’ll be particularly exciting for the midfielder, who has yet to experience the roar of the Anfield faithful.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFC Twitter:

