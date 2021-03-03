(Video) Thiago talks about his ‘Boss webs there, lad’ in hilarious Scouse lesson

Thiago Alcantara is the latest Liverpool player to take part in a lockdown lesson, surprising schoolchildren with a Spanish lesson.

The tables were soon turned on the classy Spaniard who was tested on his knowledge of the Scouse dialect.

It’s fair to say that our No.6 was more than up for the challenge, though he jokingly exclaimed that “it’s more difficult [learning Scouse] than the Champions League”.

We’d wholeheartedly agree with the former Bayern star in looking forward to the eventual return of fans, however, when it is deemed safe to do so.

It’ll be particularly exciting for the midfielder, who has yet to experience the roar of the Anfield faithful.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFC Twitter:

"It's more difficult than the Champions League, this!" 😂 💻 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬: 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞

🗣 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲'𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫: 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐨 Kop Kids, brought to you by @Joie_Baby pic.twitter.com/wj9FMtWk7v — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 3, 2021