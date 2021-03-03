(Video) Tuchel lauds Klopp ahead of top four clash: “He transformed Liverpool into a winning machine”

Thomas Tuchel spoke highly of Jurgen Klopp when invited to discuss his relationship with the former Dortmund coach, applauding his compatriot’s efforts in transforming Liverpool.

The German followed a similar trajectory to the Reds boss, managing both Mainz and Dortmund, at which point he deviated in taking over PSG in Ligue 1.

Chelsea boss Tuchel and Klopp will meet for the first time in the Premier League tomorrow, having last crossed paths when the 47-year-old was in charge of the French champions.

It’s a huge tie for Liverpool, not least of all given the fact that their hopes of Champions League qualification currently hang in the balance.

