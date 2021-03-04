(Image) Liverpool get lucky with dodgy VAR call as Werner goal ruled out

Liverpool were given a rare brush of luck at Anfield on Thursday night as Timo Werner saw his opening strike ruled out for offside.

To us, it looked like the goal should have stood, with a part of the Chelsea striker’s arm in an illegal position in the replay.

We’d honestly be fuming if the shoe was on the other foot – but Liverpool are surely due a bit of good luck, so we’ll take it!

Take a look at the freeze frame below: