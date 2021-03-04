(Image) Liverpool v. Chelsea team news confirmed as Alisson returns

Liverpool’s team news has been confirmed, Reds – and it’s a welcome return to the starting XI for Brazilian duo Alisson and Fabinho.

The midfielder-turned-defender has been out of action for a number of weeks, but resumed training in the last couple of weeks and has been given the nod for the big game against Chelsea.

Alisson returns between the sticks, after a solid performance by Adrian against Sheffield United.

A back four of Ozan Kabak, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson will compliment our No.1.

Jurgen Klopp has maintained his faith in Curtis Jones, who gets the nod alongside Thiago Alcantara and Gini Wijnaldum in midfield.

The usual cast of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino grace the front line, with Diogo Jota named on the bench.

