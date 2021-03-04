Klopp explains why he substituted Salah when Liverpool needed a goal against Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has offered an explanation as to why he removed Mohamed Salah from play when the Reds were losing to Chelsea.

As the Premier League’s leading goal-scorer, anyone would tip the Egyptian to be the most likely to level the playing field when his team is 1-0 down.

But Klopp opted to take Salah off just after the hour mark had gone by – replacing him with Diogo Jota.

Speaking after the game, the Liverpool boss explained he was concerned the forward looked like he was feeling the intensity and he didn’t want to risk his star player.

Klopp on subbing Salah: "When the boys look disappointed that's not a problem. I could have changed other players but he looked in that moment like he felt the intensity and I didn't want to risk him." — David Lynch (@dmlynch) March 4, 2021

Salah’s agent took to social media shortly after his client was subbed off and shared a cryptic tweet – you can read more in the article linked above.

The last thing Liverpool need right now, on top of everything, is a bout of unnecessary drama.

Mo’s agent wasn’t the only person who was irritated on Thursday night, so it was quite jarring to see someone who is meant to be a professional stirring the pot online, knowing his actions will now probably spark days of debate and rumours about Salah.