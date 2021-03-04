Liverpool could struggle to attract players this summer for one big reason, admits Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted the Reds could struggle to attract big names in the summer transfer window, without being able to offer Champions League football.

Speaking in a press conference last week, the German explained the competition is so important on a financial level and how it can be used in negotiations with potential signings.

“The main reason for qualifying for the Champions League is always financial. It is a great competition to play in but for the club it’s about [finances],” Klopp is quoted as saying by GOAL.

“Sure, you want to excite some players. In the beginning we were sitting with some players who had offers from clubs who played in the Champions League and it was like ‘okay, sorry, we can only offer nothing or Europa League!’

“But apart from that it’s always about finances. This year there is no difference, I would say. I hope people still see we do our absolute best and try everything to make it happen, but we will see how it will end up.

“It is not that the owners called me and said ‘if you don’t qualify for the Champions League then this or that will happen’, because we are all together. We all understand the situation. They know we try absolutely everything to qualify for the Champions League again, that’s clear.”

It goes without saying, the best players want to play in the best competitions – with the exception of some money-hungry stars floating around the Chinese Super League.

Liverpool have been quite fortunate in the past that they’ve been able to rely on the club’s reputation to pull in players, but have now consistently qualified for the Champions League for a number of years.

With one of the best squads in world football, the Reds are expected to qualify every season – but are currently in a battle with Chelsea, West Ham and Everton for a fourth-placed finish.

