Liverpool tipped to move for Benfica hotshot compared to Luis Suarez

Liverpool are being linked with a potential move for Benfica and Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez.

That’s from The Athletic’s Tom Worville, who spoke about it on a recent episode of the Ask Ornstein show – as cited by Rousing The Kop.

According to the football analyst, Nunez is seen as a player whose ‘stock is low’ and Liverpool’s recruitment department are ‘smart and switched on’ to the fact they could get a decent deal.

The Benfica star has been likened for former Reds striker Luis Suarez and fellow compatriot Edinson Cavani by GOAL‘s Daniel Edwards, which is quite the compliment!

If the 21-year-old is capable of replicating the two Uruguay heroes in any capacity, he’s surely one to keep an eye on.

Nunez has 12 goals to his name in 31 appearances for Benfica (in all competitions), somewhat maintaining his impressive return of 16 in 31 from his time in the Spanish second division with Almeria.

The forward is somewhat struggling, though – finding the back of the net just four times in 18 league games in the Portuguese top flight after making the move last year.

