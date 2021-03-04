Lyon star Aouar on Liverpool’s shortlist for Wijnaldum replacement – report

Liverpool are reportedly considering making a move for Lyon star Hossam Aouar if Gini Wijnaldum leaves at the end of his current contract this summer.

That’s according to the uber-reliable Neil Jones, who explained in his article for GOAL that Yves Bissouma is also among the shortlist.

While Aouar has been heavily linked with moves to Arsenal and Juventus [via FFT], if Liverpool threw their hat into the ring, they’d surely not be dismissed.

A big part of Wijnaldum’s game is how well he recycles possession of the ball, and the Frenchman is accomplished in this area too – as well as being more of a threat on the break.

Aouar is capable of playing as an attacking midfielder or on the flanks when needed, with his impressive dribbling skills and pace allowing for that versatility.

It’s still unclear if Wijnaldum will actually depart Anfield this summer, but with there being no fresh reports of a breakthrough in contract negotiations, it does look increasingly likely.

In his report for GOAL, Jones stated it would be a ‘surprise’ if Liverpool didn’t dip into the market for a new midfielder if the No.5 leaves in three months’ time.

