Mo Salah’s agent stokes the flames with cheeky tweet as Egyptian is subbed off

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah was taken off shortly after an hour had gone at Anfield on Thursday night, with the Reds 1-0 down to Chelsea.

The Premier League’s leading goal-scorer was understandably unhappy with this and expressed that visually on the side-lines.

Journalist Matt Critchley, reporting from the ground, stated Salah was removed from play not too long after Jurgen Klopp barked fresh orders, suggesting the substitution came because the forward didn’t adapt to the new instructions.

Away from the pitch, the Egyptian’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, didn’t really help himself or his client with a cheeky Twitter post shortly after the change.

All the Colombian tweeted was a period (‘.‘) – but it’s clear he’s making his frustration known, which isn’t good for anyone.

. — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) March 4, 2021

Issa wasn’t the only irritated person on Thursday night, so it’s a little jarring to see someone who is meant to be a professional acting so childish online, knowing his actions will now probably spark days of debate and rumours about Salah.

We can only echo what Moby, a Liverpool fan with a large following on Twitter, said in response to the agent’s tweet (see below).

On top of everything else, the last thing we need is drama!

Don't be a Mino Raiola pls Ramy — LFC Views (@Mobyhaque1) March 4, 2021