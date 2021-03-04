(Photo) Liverpool stitched up as Reds denied penalty after Kante handball

Liverpool were given a brush of luck after Timo Werner’s opening goal for Chelsea was ruled out at Anfield, but Lady Luck didn’t stick around for long.

Early on in the second-half, after the Blues had taken the lead through Mason Mount in the first, N’Golo Kante seemingly handled the ball in the area after it was kicked up by Bobby Firmino, but no penalty was given.

The Liverpool players were up in arms after the phase of play, but the match officials didn’t see a reason to award a spot-kick!

Fabinho’s wife, Rebeca, clearly thought otherwise as she made her thoughts known on Twitter.

✋🏻👀? — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) March 4, 2021

Ask yourself – does THAT (below) look like a natural position?

Take a look: