Tony Mowbray explains Harvey Elliott’s mature response to midweek blunder

Harvey Elliott apologised to his team-mates for the mistake against Reading which saw the Royals score a goal and beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 midweek.

The teenager dawdled on the ball, and instead of passing it back in-field, kept dribbling backwards, and was dispossessed by Omar Richards – which led to a goal.

You can watch the incident, here.

Elliott though has been practically faultless bar this incident and has taken the Championship by storm in his season on loan in English football’s second tier.

He’s racked up a total of 17 goal involvements, which is more than Jack Grealish ever managed in the Championship, to give the tally some perspective.

His manager Tony Mowbray has explained Elliott’s reaction to the mistake – and we’re impressed by it.

“Harvey’s apologised to the team, but he’s been brilliant for us all season and things like that happen sometimes,” Mowbray told Lancs Live. “It cost us, but I won’t stand here and criticise him, he’s humble enough to acknowledge his mistake.”

We’d like to see Elliott get a few more goals and assists before the summer and hopefully reinvigorate Rovers’ season and help them mount an unlikely run towards the Championship play-offs…