(Video) Best of Darwin Nunez as Liverpool are linked with £23m striker

Liverpool have been linked with a potential move for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

This rumour comes from The Athletic’s Tom Worville, who spoke about it on a recent episode of the Ask Ornstein show – as cited by Rousing The Kop.

Nunez is a 21-year-old Uruguayan international, likened to former Liverpool superstar Luis Suarez.

Admittedly, we at Empire of the Kop don’t know much about the lad – so we’ve scoured YouTube for the best highlights video of the striker, who is valued at £22.6million by Transfermarkt.

Take a look at the best of Nunez below!