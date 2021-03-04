(Video) Fan digs out old Mbappe clip which shows he watches Liverpool

Posted by
(Video) Fan digs out old Mbappe clip which shows he watches Liverpool

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The World Cup winner spent five years with AS Monaco and a Reds supporter on Twitter has dug out an old clip of the Frenchman celebrating a goal with a familiar dance.

FOLLOW EOTK ON INSTAGRAM

Mbappe will have only been a teenager at the time, but dropped Liverpool hero Daniel Sturridge’s iconic wriggly-arms dance after scoring.

A simple gesture at the time, but with reports stating he wants to sign for the Reds – it takes on a new level of significance, with it at least suggesting the striker has/had an eye on Anfield.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top