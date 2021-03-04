(Video) Funny: Gerrard rejects journo’s suggestion Rangers star is getting a bad reputation

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was not in the mood to entertain a journalist who suggested Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is getting a bad reputation.

The Colombia international, like Mohamed Salah, is seemingly called out often for going down too easily in an attempt to win penalty-kicks.

Speaking after Rangers’ tight 1-0 win over Livingston yesterday, Gerrard was asked about this apparent reputation Morelos is garnering.

The Liverpool hero told the journalist not to “worry about Alfredo – he’s just scored the winner and is in [the dressing room] dancing around with no top on to Sweet Caroline“!

Take a look at the funny video below (via Sky Sports Scotland):

🗣️ "Don't worry about Alfredo, he has just scored the winner and is in there dancing around with no top on to Sweet Caroline" 😂 Steven Gerrard is not too concerned with the reputation Alfredo Morelos has with referees pic.twitter.com/GPLthq2Tkr — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) March 3, 2021