(Video) Liverpool forward Diogo Jota trains alone ahead of Chelsea clash

Liverpool star Diogo Jota is expected to make his long-awaited comeback against Chelsea tonight, but his inclusion could be very limited.

Based on footage from LFC TV‘s latest ‘Inside Training’ clip, the Portugal international doesn’t look ready to take on such fierce opposition.

We have to remember that it’ll be Jota’s first game since the beginning of December when he returns to the field, and the fact he was still being put through his paces alone on Wednesday afternoon doesn’t bode well.

That being said, the last thing we want is for the forward to be rushed back before he’s ready and risk getting injured again.

Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV):