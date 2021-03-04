(Video) Mo Salah’s gloomy reaction to being subbed early v Chelsea

Posted by
This is a moment that will unfortunately be talked about quite a bit, we feel, especially as Mo Salah’s agent even sent out a cryptic tweet about it.

Liverpool’s Egyptian King Salah was subbed after 63 minutes tonight, much to his dismay – and the confusion of many fans on Twitter as well.

According to Matt Critchley, Klopp made the sub because Salah wasn’t tracking back enough – but we can’t confirm that to be the case…

Strange. Very strange.

