(Video) ‘Oh Naby…’ Keita warms up for Chelsea with crossbar-and-in banger

Naby Keita is in the running for a start tonight.

We’re not sure if Jurgen Klopp will choose to break up the midfield triumvirate of Thiago, Curtis Jones and Gini Wijnaldum – especially as they did well last time out – but if he does – Keita is the most likely to come in…

He made his comeback last time out and should be fit for 60 minutes, we’d hope.

At Kirkby, Keita has looked sharp and we enjoyed his involvement in the latest Inside Training video from LFCTVGO.

Towards the end, the midfielders take part in a shooting drill, and Keita’s effort with his left foot is the best.

The no.8 curls one in off the bar, much to the delight of the watching coaches, who scream ‘Oh Naby!’ as the ball hits the net.

Remember, the last time Liverpool played Chelsea at Anfield, Keita did something similar!

Watch the drill here, on Reddit.