(Video) So easy: Chelsea walk ball into net after long ball v Liverpool following horrible first-half

Liverpool were lucky not to go 1-0 down to Timo Werner in the first-half, with the German’s goal ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

But it wasn’t long before Chelsea took a deserved lead.

The Blues pinged a long ball to Mason Mount, who cut inside and curled the ball into the corner of the net.

The defending from Liverpool was embarrassing. Fabinho was too slow to get across, Trent Alexander-Arnold was too slow to get across and Thiago and Ozan Kabak’s effort to block were hopeless.

Should Liverpool lose tonight, it’ll be the worst run of home defeats in in the club’s league history.

