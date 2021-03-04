(Video) Watch Klopp giggling about how good Mbappe is in 2018: ‘I love him, to be honest’

Every day there seems to be another story that comes out that suggests Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool is a possibility.

We’d love it to be true – as the Frenchman seems nailed on to become the world’s best footballer when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo finally stop doing the things they’ve been doing over the past decade – though some would argue he’s already there.

Most recently, Duncan Castles of the Transfer Window Podcast said the 22-year-old has his heart set on the Premier League, with LFC the favourites for his signature.

As a result, this clip from 2018 has gone viral, which shows a smiling Jurgen Klopp wax lyrical about the teenager – ‘I love him, to be honest! What a player he is – and a nice lad. A good kid. What a player, what a player! Everybody in European football knows him since he was 16 at Monaco. I saw videos of him at 17 destroying defensive lines,’ Klopp said.

Come on FSG – make it happen – would ya?!

Klopp waxing lyrical about Kylian Mbappe back in 2018. pic.twitter.com/PXBOHsiKla — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) March 3, 2021