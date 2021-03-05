Ben Davies’ absence down to his training performances

When Liverpool signed Ben Davies, we were excited to secure a centre-back who’d been one of the most impressive defenders in the Championship.

His highlight videos looked great and everyone associated with Preston waxed lyrical about him…

But over a month later, with Liverpool in the worst central defensive crisis in 129 years, Davies has yet to make a debut and last night, wasn’t even on the bench – below Rhys Williams in the pecking order.

You could use the argument about Jurgen Klopp easing him in slowly and wanting to give him time on the training ground, but Ozan Kabak has played every game since and has made plenty of errors – so this doesn’t exactly make sense.

‘He was brought in as cover and hasn’t been required yet. Klopp will certainly be basing decisions on what he sees in training. Phillips rightly ahead of him,’ James Pearce told the Athletic last night.

If he can’t even make the bench right now, it doesn’t look good for Davies, who has picked up a few niggling injury issues, in fairness.

With Nat Phillips now injured though, Klopp will have to use either Davies or Williams alongside Kabak if he is to get Fabinho into midfield.

That seems like a risk worth taking, considering the fact we’re losing nearly every game anyway.