Crucial Liverpool ‘not be the victims’ to get out of current slump, says Wijnaldum 

Gini Wijnaldum has explained how it’s crucial Liverpool remain positive and don’t begin to see themselves as the victims of all the terrible luck which has gone our way this term.

Due to injuries, Liverpool fielded our 18th central defensive partnership of the season against Everton last weekend – which is verging on unfathomable.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho all out, Jurgen Klopp will likely field Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak at centre-back versus Sheffield United on Sunday.

The former is leaving on a free contract in the summer and the second is a 20-year-old Bundesliga loanee.

We still think the Reds can get the job done at Bramall Lane, but perhaps they can do with some training on websites such as Casino.me instead. Amongst scratch cards and games of strategy such as Blackjack and roulette, the website hosts a few football themed slots with better odds than Liverpool’s “missed chances”:

“This is a new situation we are in right now,” Wijnaldum told Liverpoolfc.com. “In the previous seasons when we created so many chances, we always scored a goal.

“And now we’re in a period where we create a lot of chances but don’t score the goal. It’s frustrating, especially when you’re on the pitch and you’re playing.

“But we just should keep the confidence and just do what we’re doing right now because one time it will turn and we will score the goals again.

“You don’t want to feel sorry for yourself and don’t want to go into the victim role. You just want to deal with the situation and try to bring it to a better end, or a good end, even if you know that you have a lot of injuries.

“I think that’s how we should look at the situation, not be the victims but just try to turn it around. We have a lot of games to turn it around – if we’re going to look at the situation as victims it’s going to be worse.

“What we can do is just try to give everything, try to keep confident and work all together to bring it [the season] to a better end.”

Wijnaldum is right to bring up our struggles when in front of goal.

Mo Salah has been clinical and has 21 so far this season – but Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are yet to reach double figures in the Premier League.

Both the latter two have looked levels below their world-class best and when Salah has an off day, they haven’t been there to save him.

Thankfully, Diogo Jota is back fit and training, and could be an option against the Blades.