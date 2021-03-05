Falk confirms LFC interest in Koulibaly; rules out European rivals

Christian Falk has green-lit reports of Liverpool’s interest in Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly.

The centre-back has reportedly long-been a target for the Premier League champions, though his price has previously been a barrier to a potential transfer.

NOT TRUE ❌ It is not correct that @FCBayern made a offer for @kkoulibaly26 The club is not interested in the Player of @en_sscnapoli for this summer — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 5, 2021

In light of the Reds’ injury crisis in the backline this season, not to mention the resulting impact on the title defence, the position of centre-half has been identified as a key priority for the summer window.

A potential move for the Senegalese could be on the cards, particularly if the financial impact of COVID-19 forces the Serie A side to reduce their hefty asking price.

With Bayern Munich out of the equation Liverpool’s chances of attaining the 29-year-old’s services would be bolstered, provided that we manage to secure Champions League qualification.

Taking into account Gini Wijnaldum’s potential departure at the season end, we’ll have a number of areas in the squad that are in desperate need of addressing.

Considering that Koulibaly was valued at around £100m, a significant drop in the asking price would likely be required in light of the financial ramifications of the pandemic, and in order to allow the recruitment department to bring in more than one target in the summer.

