Kabak may be ruled out of Fulham tie with ‘little problem’

Jurgen Klopp told reporters in his pre-match presser that Liverpool could be without loan signing Ozan Kabak in the backline, with the centre-back suffering from a “little problem”.

With the Turkey international’s potential injury as of yet undefined, we’d imagine that the 20-year-old would be ruled out of the clash with Scott Parker’s Fulham at worst.

Jurgen Klopp says Ozan Kabak a doubt for the Fulham game — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) March 5, 2021

Klopp: "We had the problem that Nat Phillips couldn't play and we had to make a decision [on Fabinho]. Ozan y'day after the game had a little problem. We will see if he is ready for Fulham. It doesn't look like it now." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) March 5, 2021

While it’s hardly unexpected, given the nature of the club’s relationship with injuries this season, it’s a blow that the manager will hardly be happy with as his side prepares for another home game at the weekend.

Having suffered our fifth consecutive defeat at Anfield – a first in our history – Klopp will be hoping to right Liverpool’s course with a long-awaited victory at L4.

From Kabak’s perspective, an injury setback is far from what he’ll have been hoping for, with a limited number of games left to prove his worth to the German ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Turk has actually impressed so far on his loan spell and, being available for an option-to-buy of £18m come the season end, could proved to be a genuine option worth considering.

The return of Fabinho to the side should keep the defence ticking in the youngster’s absence, but it’s another injury Klopp can ill afford going forward.