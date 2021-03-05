Klopp admits Keita sub would make more footballing sense, but Ox better in training

Liverpool’s performance was last night was horrendous – and of all the dross we’ve had to endure in 2021 – it was the worst.

Jurgen Klopp’s subs were baffling, as well, taking off Mo Salah after the hour mark – and going for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner over Naby Keita…

We’ve missed Keita badly and he was sharp in his cameo on Sunday, but the boss told reporters post-match that Ox and Milner had been more impressive on the training field – while seemingly admitting Keita is probably the better footballer…

The Anfield Talk quoted the boss from his Sky interview, in this tweet below:

Klopp on his subs: “Oxlade trains really well so I have to show him respect. Milly trains really well. It more about waking them up, obviously Naby would’ve made sense from a footballing point of view.” [Sky] — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) March 4, 2021

Klopp did expand, in fairness – and said it’s his job to reward players who give it their all at Kirkby – but it’s almost like he was admitting he made a poor call and was at a loss to explain why his team were so poor.