Klopp admits Keita sub would make more footballing sense, but Ox better in training

Posted by
Klopp admits Keita sub would make more footballing sense, but Ox better in training

Liverpool’s performance was last night was horrendous – and of all the dross we’ve had to endure in 2021 – it was the worst.

Jurgen Klopp’s subs were baffling, as well, taking off Mo Salah after the hour mark – and going for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner over Naby Keita…

We’ve missed Keita badly and he was sharp in his cameo on Sunday, but the boss told reporters post-match that Ox and Milner had been more impressive on the training field – while seemingly admitting Keita is probably the better footballer…

The Anfield Talk quoted the boss from his Sky interview, in this tweet below:

Klopp did expand, in fairness – and said it’s his job to reward players who give it their all at Kirkby – but it’s almost like he was admitting he made a poor call and was at a loss to explain why his team were so poor.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top