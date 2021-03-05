Liverpool receive double boost ahead of Fulham clash with Kabak a doubt

Liverpool’s defence will be bolstered by the return of Nathaniel Phillips, who was ruled out of the Chelsea tie with a knock, with Ben Davies also available for selection against Fulham.

The latter is yet to star for his new side since signing on deadline day.

Jurgen Klopp has since explained that the former Preston North End defender’s lack of minutes for the Reds is a matter of adaptation.

With Liverpool’s midfield against Chelsea proving to be unbalanced yet again, however, circumstances may force the German to hand Davies’ his long-awaited first start in order to allow Fabinho to return to his favoured role.

READ MORE: Kabak may be ruled out of Fulham tie with ‘little problem’

Considering the dire nature of our recent home form, something reasonably drastic needs to change against Scott Parker’s side; bringing in Naby Keita and our No.3 could provide the shakeup we need to get a first home victory since December.

At this point in the season, Klopp arguably has to start taking risks that we may not necessarily have been comfortable with if the side was closer to Manchester City in the table.

