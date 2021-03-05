Out-of-favour Liverpool goalkeeper eyed by Bayern Munich – report

Bayern Munich are reportedly keeping tabs on Liverpool shotstopper Loris Karius as a potential back-up option to Manuel Neuer, according to Sport 1 (via Sport Witness).

The German champions are at risk of losing their current No.2, Alexander Nubel, who is seeking a loan move.

The former No.1 for Jurgen Klopp’s side has seen little action in Merseyside since a disastrous Champions League final outing in Kiev.

Karius has since enjoyed spells with Besiktas and Union Berlin, being used sparingly at the latter club this season.

Considering how Caoimhin Kelleher’s stock has risen at Anfield, however, we’d be extremely surprised if the German was to get a look-in next term, with it being far more likely that keeper is sold on, if possible.

Should Bayern’s reported interest be accurate, Liverpool would be well-advised to take advantage with the 27-year-old’s contract set to expire in the summer of 2022.

It’s ultimately a shame that the former Mainz goalkeeper couldn’t make it under Klopp, with his performances prior to the Champions League final in Ukraine suggesting that we could have relied upon him as our first-choice shotstopper.

As things turned out, Alisson Becker was a distinct improvement, with the duo signing of the Brazilian and Virgil van Dijk in 2018 propelling us to another level.

