Premier League planning major shift to fixtures to accommodate return of 10,000 fans at end of season

The Premier League is looking to delay the 36th and 37th games for sides in order to allow for the return of 10,000 fans for at least one fixture come the season end, as reported by The Athletic.

As things currently stand with the latest government announcement, fans would be able to return to the stadiums for one game after May 17th.

However, without pushing back earlier fixtures, some clubs may not get the opportunity to experience fans at their own stadiums before the next season.

Nothing has been laid out in writing as of yet, with the option being discussed by Premier League clubs.

READ MORE: Farrell’s Column: Radical change or a light touch? How can Liverpool reignite their season?

It’s still a far cry from our current top capacity, but given how long we’ve been deprived of our roaring fanbase, it would feel like a 100,000 cheering Jurgen Klopp’s men on.

Of course, with the Reds’ final tie of the season being at home – with the two prior fixtures being both away – it would be more for the benefit of other sides.

That being said, we must express caution given the ongoing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, though we would wholly support the proposals should it be deemed safe to have the spectators back in the stadiums.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, HERE!