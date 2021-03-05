(Video) Carragher ‘could not believe’ when Klopp subbed Salah off in Chelsea clash

Jamie Carragher has expressed his surprise at Jurgen Klopp’s decision to sub off Mo Salah with 62 minutes played on the clock.

The Premier League top goalscorer cut a gloomy figure as he traipsed toward the bench, though the Liverpool manager later claimed that he’d taken off the forward due to feeling the intensity of the game.

It was certainly a bizarre moment as far as we at EOTK were concerned; the idea of taking off your top scorer when in desperate need of goals seemed like the wrong decision to make.

We’ll continue to back Klopp of course, but it’s a shame that this moment – unnecessarily stirred about by the player’s agent – will spark fresh debate over the Egyptian’s future at Anfield.

